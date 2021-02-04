Rain at times through the weekend

A high pressure ridge off shore is permitting the jet stream to point right at us, giving us rain at times today and tomorrow morning, then a chance of rain over the weekend too.

TODAY will be rainy with occasional dry moments. Highs will be a tad below normal (which is 49 this time of year), topping out in the mid to upper 40s. It gets breezy tonight.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades through 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Accumulations of 7-20 inches possible, with more at higher elevations. Snow level hovers around 3,000 feet, so Snoqualmie will get snow at times, rain at times and a rain/snow mix at times. Travel could be difficult.

Our Friday will feature morning rain tapering off with breezy winds. And it'll be a bit warmer, with highs in the low 50s.

The weekend will feature showers with highs around 50 on Saturday, mid 40s on Sunday.

Next week is looking cold as some Arctic air dives down over us. Right now it's looking cold and dry, maybe sunny. #StillWinter

With rain likely today, it's a Wet Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Best to stay inside and cuddle with you best friend -- like Mickey here, with his Mickey Mouse toy.

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott