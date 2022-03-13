New atmospheric river taking aim at Western Washington

After enjoying spectacular sunshine this morning, we're forecasting an "atmospheric river" event that will dump excessive rain across Western Washington tonight through Monday.

As for today, you'll be dodging isolated to scattered showers ahead of the main weather event arriving later tonight. By 8-9 p.m., heavy and widespread rain surges back into the region. Highs today will land in the low 50s.

Be prepared for rounds of drenching rain through at least Tuesday morning. It'll be gusty at times, too. Right now, we don't expect winds to be damaging. Stick with us as we monitor for updates.

Along with the rain, the risk for landslides will spike the next few days. On top of that, local river levels will be rising in response to this fire hose of moisture. We're most concerned about the potential for river flooding in Mason, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties. This doesn't look like a major flooding event by any stretch, but minor flooding could still be a problem. Stay tuned because this forecast could change!

Let's talk about the mountain snow: this forecast is challenging because snow levels will ebb and flow the next few days (translation: the passes will be cooling down/warming up, meaning there will be switching between rain and snow).

Right now, it seems most likely that Stevens and White Passes will get 12-18" of snow through Tuesday. The forecast for Snoqualmie Pass is rather fluid (so sorry for the pun ;)), but we expect between 4-8" of snow there. The reason why Stevens and White Passes will get more snow is because temps will stay colder at those higher elevations.

The avalanche threat will also be elevated. Check with the Northwest Avalanche Center before heading to the backcountry.

Here's the timing of our rain going forward:

Fewer showers are expected on Wednesday. Only isolated showers are possible Thursday and Friday. Next weekend, heavier rain could make a comeback.

P.S. – I know "springing forward" and losing an hour of sleep is a real pain, but for those that enjoy later sunsets – check this out: tonight we'll have our first seven o'clock sunset of the season! Sunrise tomorrow is happening at 7:24.

We invite you to watch FOX 13 this week! We're so thankful for your viewership :)

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

