Foggy start, then sunny for Thanksgiving

Patchy fog developed in the Puget Sound area this Thanksgiving morning, but sunny skies will be back for the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day will remain dry as a ridge of high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest. Highs will be in the low 50s today.

Rain returns to the lowlands for Black Friday. It will arrive in the early morning hours and stick around through the early afternoon. This system will initially start off as rain in the Cascades, but snow levels will drop as the day goes on. The afternoon and evening could become snowy over all the mountain passes. If you need to head over the Cascades Friday, I'd do it in the morning hours, so you miss the snow.

Looking ahead, cooler temperatures are likely for the Puget Sound area next week. We could see mixed showers on Tuesday. It's still a little far out to see exactly what the impacts will be of Tuesday's system, but we will be watching it closely.