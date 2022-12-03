Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.



Many communities, but not all, in Western Washington woke up to at least a few inches of snow! This happened across parts of Puget Sound, the Kitsap Peninsula and the Hood Canal. Earlier this morning, the primary thoroughfares were in decent shape, but neighborhood roads, parking lots and sidewalks were covered in snow.

I would recommend clearing and treating your driveways and sidewalks today, because temperatures will plunge below freezing Sunday morning.



High temps will reach the upper 30s and low 40s today. Enjoy the sunshine and bundle up!

Tomorrow, a rain and snow mix will push into parts of Western Washington. Communities south of Everett, or even south of Seattle, could see some lowland snowflakes. Snow totals don't look very impressive from this event. I think one to four inches could stack up over Snoqualmie and White Passes (higher totals if the snow is heavy). A trace to one inch is possible for Seattle. Upwards of one to two inches are a possibility over the South Sound and Southwest Interior (e.g. Olympia, Shelton and Centralia).



Keep in mind: there could be more or less snow depending on the position of this incoming storm. This could be a very hit-or-miss event. All it takes is the difference of a few degrees to determine whether the precipitation is rain versus snow. If the storm wobbles farther south, fewer communities will see rain/snow. If the system pushes farther north, the rain and snow could be more widespread. Stick with us as we track this for you!



Overall, showers fall apart Monday. There may be drier weather Tuesday and Wednesday, but wet weather could make a comeback by Thursday. We will zero in on the seven-day forecast in closer detail after we get past Sunday's system.



Stay cozy, warm and safe on the roads today!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)



PS: We would love to get your storm reports, photos and videos to share on FOX 13 and our affiliates.