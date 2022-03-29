Dry Tuesday, light showers return Wednesday

It will be a dry and mostly cloudy Tuesday for Western Washington with highs in the upper 50s. Rain returns early Wednesday morning.

If you're hoping for some more snow in the mountains, the next week is looking more promising. Snow levels will drop over the next 24 hours to below pass levels. I only expect a couple of inches of snow through early Thursday morning at the pass level, but something is better than nothing. Sunday and Monday could bring more significant snowfall to the mountains. Stay tuned as we get closer.

Seattle is on track for slightly lower than average rainfall. Wednesday and Thursday will bring some light showers with up to 0.20" tops. That will be about a half inch lower than normal for the month.

Friday and Saturday look nice and dry, but mostly cloudy. A more significant front will push through on Monday, bringing widespread rain and snow to the mountain passes. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday looks like your best bet for dry weather.