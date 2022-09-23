Seattle weather: Cooler Friday, warming up again this weekend

A weak cold front will bring a few light showers to the coast and higher elevations of Western Washington today, but most spots will just notice more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

Expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day, with some sunshine breaking through in the early evening hours. Highs will be close to seasonal averages.

Over the next several weeks the weather is likely to change quickly. The average high temperature on October 1 is 66 degrees. The average high on October 31 is 56 degrees. That's the biggest change in average high temperature of any month of the year. We also start the "wet season," averaging just under four inches of rain for October.

With that said, I don't see any widespread soaking rain for Western Washington for at least the next seven days.

If you're heading to Lumen Field on Sunday, it will be a spectacular early fall day for football. Expect temps to rise to the mid 70s by halftime with mostly sunny skies. GO HAWKS!

A ridge of high pressure will shift east over the Pacific Northwest early next week bringing back summer-like temperatures. The next chance for showers will hold off until mid to late next week.