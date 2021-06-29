118?!?! Here is how hot it got around Western Washington during historic heat wave
SEATTLE - They were temperatures never before seen in Western Washington, and most folks would just assume never see again. Seattle made headlines reaching 108 degrees, shattering its all-time hottest temperature by five degrees. Forks, whose average late June high temperature is 65, reached all the way to 110, while one gauge on the Sol Duc River registered 118 degrees, which would be the hottest temperature ever recorded in Western Washington!
But many folks don't live in either of those three places and it was hot there too! Here's a partial list of high temperatures from around the region as compiled by the National Weather Service office in Seattle:
Puget Sound Metro Area:
- 113: Maple Valley, Darrington
- 112: Redmond
- 111: Bellevue, North Bend, Sammamish, Woodinville, Brier
- 110: Renton, Snoqualmie, Redmond, Issaquah, Bremerton, JBLM/Tacoma,
- 109: Bothell, Enumclaw, Auburn, Fall City, Silverdale, Lynnwood
- 108: Seattle, Kent, Tukwila, Burien, Sumner, Marysville, Arlington
- 107: Black Diamond, Kenmore, Duvall, Poulsbo, Snohomish, Mountlake Terrace, Sedro-Wooley
- 106: Mercer Island, Index, Bainbridge Island, Graham, University Place, Everett
- 105: Shoreline, Gig Harbor, Lake Stevens, Monroe
- 104: Port Orchard
- 103: Vashon Isl.
- 102: Federal Way, Des Moines
- 100: Edmonds, Mukilteo
Rest of Western Washington:
- 118: Sol Duc River
- 113: Newhalem
- 111: Quilcene
- 110: Forks, Shelton, Olympia
- 109: Hoodsport, Rochester, Tenino
- 108: Deming
- 107: Humptulips
- 105: Aberdeen
- 104: Montesano, Port Townsend, Ferndale
- 103: Stanwood
- 101: Coupeville, Sumas
- 100: Sequim, Orcas Island, Mount Vernon
- 99: Port Angeles, Bellingham
- 98: Anacortes
- 94: Oak Harbor, Friday Harbor
- 93: Ocean Shores
You can find the NWS's complete list of cities and their high temperatures Monday at this link.
