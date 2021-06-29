118?!?! Here is how hot it got around Western Washington during historic heat wave

article

They were temperatures never before seen in Western Washington, and most folks would just assume never see again. Seattle made headlines reaching 108 degrees, shattering its all-time hottest temperature by five degrees. Forks, whose average late June high temperature is 65, reached all the way to 110, while one gauge on the Sol Duc River registered 118 degrees, which would be the hottest temperature ever recorded in Western Washington!

But many folks don't live in either of those three places and it was hot there too! Here's a partial list of high temperatures from around the region as compiled by the National Weather Service office in Seattle:

Puget Sound Metro Area:

113: Maple Valley, Darrington

112: Redmond

111: Bellevue, North Bend, Sammamish, Woodinville, Brier

110: Renton, Snoqualmie, Redmond, Issaquah, Bremerton, JBLM/Tacoma,

109: Bothell, Enumclaw, Auburn, Fall City, Silverdale, Lynnwood

108: Seattle, Kent, Tukwila, Burien, Sumner, Marysville, Arlington

107: Black Diamond, Kenmore, Duvall, Poulsbo, Snohomish, Mountlake Terrace, Sedro-Wooley

106: Mercer Island, Index, Bainbridge Island, Graham, University Place, Everett

105: Shoreline, Gig Harbor, Lake Stevens, Monroe

104: Port Orchard

103: Vashon Isl.

102: Federal Way, Des Moines

100: Edmonds, Mukilteo

Rest of Western Washington:

118: Sol Duc River

113: Newhalem

111: Quilcene

110: Forks, Shelton, Olympia

109: Hoodsport, Rochester, Tenino

108: Deming

107: Humptulips

105: Aberdeen

104: Montesano, Port Townsend, Ferndale

103: Stanwood

101: Coupeville, Sumas

100: Sequim, Orcas Island, Mount Vernon

99: Port Angeles, Bellingham

98: Anacortes

94: Oak Harbor, Friday Harbor

93: Ocean Shores

You can find the NWS's complete list of cities and their high temperatures Monday at this link.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram