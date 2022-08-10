Thousands without power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington.

Tacoma Public Utilities said about 13,000 customers were without power just before noon. It was unclear how soon power would be restored. Check for updates here.

Puget Sound Energy reported up to nearly 7,000 people without power, mainly in the Vashon area. Power had been restored to nearly all customers by 11:30 a.m.

FOX 13 meteorologists were tracking lightning and thunder from the Washington coast inland to the Puget Sound area.

Highs today will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the mid 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap with a continued risk of thunderstorms through Wednesday afternoon/evening.

With the lightning comes the risk for new fires burning. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued several Red Flag Warnings. For the Olympic Peninsula, the alert is posted until 11 tonight. For the Cascade slopes under 1,500' in Western Washington, this warning is ongoing until 2 a.m. Thursday. The northeastern slopes of the Cascades have this alert going from 2 this afternoon until noon Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.