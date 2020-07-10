Yolanda Williams: Motel room used as criminal headquarters for wanted identity theft suspect

article

Here's a thought: If you're using a motel room as your headquarters to commit crime, probably not a good idea to cause a ruckus inside that gets the cops called on you.

King County Sheriff's detectives say that's how Auburn Police discovered that Yolanda Williams was engaged in massive identify theft.

She has a warrant for her arrest now after she did not show up to court to face her charges.

"Auburn Police was called to a motel in the city after a fight was heard. The fight ended up being between two females and Auburn Police actually arrested Yolanda for domestic violence assault on another female. After they arrested her, the officers went to the motel room where Williams was staying with another female and they located numerous ID’s, birth certificates, Social Security cards, checks, an actual check-printing machine in the room, that didn’t belong to either party and the ID’s were for various people, all sorts of different people,” said King County Sheriff’s Det. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives say the motel room was rented with a fraudulent credit card and Williams was using stolen mail to steal her victim's identities.

She has a felony warrant for 1st Degree Identity Theft and 2nd Degree Identity Theft.

She's 35 years old, 5’2”, weighs 175 pounds and could be in the south King County or Tacoma area.

If you know where she's hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest.