Tyrone Dixon: Organized retail theft suspect with 49ers tattoo accused of striking up and down West Coast

The San Francisco 49ers tattoo that convicted felon, Tyrone Dixon, is sporting on his left arm may help you spot him.

He’s wanted in King County for 1ST Degree Organized Retail Theft.

He's accused of stealing jewelry cases from Kohl's department stores up and down the West Coast.

Detectives say he heisted more than $25,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl's in Covington last year, hitting the same store twice within days and being recognized by the store's corporate security team as the same suspect who stole jewelry cases from a Kohl's in California.

"He would clip that cable that secures the jewelry display cases to the countertop. To most customers he just looked like an empty- handed shopper until he flees the store with an armload of stolen merchandise valued in the thousands,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives say Dixon could be driving a black 2009 Acura TL like the one pictured above.

His criminal history includes:

Felony protection order violation (Pierce County)

Residential Burglary (King County)

Retail Theft with Special Circumstances 3rd Degree (Spokane County)

Theft 1st Degree (King County)

Theft 3rd Degree – 3 counts (1 in City of Tukwila, 2 in King County)

Identity Theft 2nd Degree (Pierce County)

Possessing Stolen Property – Access Device 2nd Degree (King County)

He’s also wanted in:

Olympia – Theft 3rd Degree charge

Tukwila – Theft 3rd Degree charge

Renton – Assault 4th Degree

Thurston County – Aiming or Discharging Firearm and Assault 4th Degree/Reckless Endangerment

He’s 28 years old.

If you know where to find him, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.