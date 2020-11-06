Ola Mae Milam: WMW tips help ID suspect wanted for Identity Theft, Possession of Stolen Mail

article

I tried to give Ola Mae Milam fair warning that if she didn’t surrender, she was going to be on Washington’s Most Wanted.

She responded to the message saying she would, but there’s been no sign of her.

So, time’s up for her.

She has warrants for her arrest in Kitsap County on charges of Identity Theft in the 2nd Degree and Possession of Stolen Mail.

She had to know this day was coming, because detectives say it was your tips to Crime Stoppers that identified her as the suspect seen walking into the Walmart in Poulsbo with a manila envelope that contained stolen mail from Bainbridge Island. Detectives say she threw the envelope in the trash, but police recovered it, as well as video of her using a credit card that had been stolen out of a mailbox that same day.

Advertisement

Detectives say she purchased more than $1,200 worth of gift cards.

"She does change her looks, her hair from time to time. She is elusive. She is hard to catch. She has 6 or 7 different aliases, different names that she goes by, so it’s not easy to find somebody when they change their looks and change their name,” said Bainbridge Island Police Det. Erik Peffer.

Some of those aliases include:

Renee Marie Alexander

Tina Marie Davis

Olamae Renee Ivory

Keysha Marie King

Robin M. Cates

Renee Kirk

Her criminal history dates back to 1993 and includes multiple convictions for theft, criminal trespass and obstructing law enforcement, as well as identity theft, unlawful possession of firearms and reckless endangerment.

She is 42 years old, 5’8” and weighs 180 pounds.

If you can tell Bainbridge Island Police where to find her, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.