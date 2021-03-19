Michelle Dalby: Woman with history of driving illegally wanted after being stopped by police with PIT maneuver

article

King County Sheriff's detectives say Michelle Dalby has a history of driving drunk and on drugs and a defiant past of driving illegally.

Police are concerned she may hurt someone or kill someone by driving recklessly

The court has a $100,000 warrant for her arrest for Violation of an Ignition Interlock and for trying to run from police when officers tried to pull her over last July.

"Sometimes two things just don't go together and that's Michelle and anything with an engine. She has racked-up nine failure to appears. In 2018 she was convicted of Vehicular Assault after a DUI collision with a motorcyclist. Today's case that we're talking about stems from an incident on July 2nd, 2020 in Renton. Officers down there did a great job, they spotted her driving the wrong way and downtown streets to their city. Pursuit ensued and only ended after a PIT maneuver, where they were able to get her in custody. The courts at that time had seen her license was revoked in the second degree, she was required to drive with an ignition interlock that wasn't in the car. She again has failed to appear and now the courts have issued a warrant for her arrest," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer."

Dalby is 45 years old, known to use the fake last name of ‘Mar’ and could be in the Star Lake area of Federal Way.

If you know where she’s hiding, contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound to get the cash reward of up to $1,000 for helping get her in custody. You can use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or you can call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to anonymously get the information to Crime Stoppers and the King County Sheriff’s Criminal Warrants Unit.