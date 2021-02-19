Jody Cochran: Wanted high-risk sex offender has devil horns tattooed on his head

article

Convicted child predator, Jody Cochran, is wanted in Spokane County for failing to register as a sex offender.

He's classified as a Level III, the worst of the worst, with the highest risk to reoffend.

Cochran was convicted of Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes in 2018. The state sex offender registry shows his victim was a 16-year-old girl who was a stranger to him.

He’s 36 years old, 5’9" and weighs 175 pounds.

If you can tell deputies where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you will receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.