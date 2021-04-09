Jesse Hartman: Accused killer known as ‘Jesse James’ is outlaw after deadly drive-by shooting, hit and run

article

Everett Police say Jesse Hartman, a.k.a. ‘Jesse James,’ shot a driver on March 21st in retaliation for rear-ending his girlfriend's car and causing it to spin around.

Detectives say Hartman then chased the driver who hit her vehicle and rammed that man's Toyota Camry from behind, causing it to roll over.

What first looked to responding officers like a hit and run turned out to also be a drive-by shooting.

"Through the course of the investigation, detectives believe that Jesse Hartman was the driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the victim vehicle and he ended up shooting towards that vehicle as he fled the scene," said Everett Police Ofc. Aaron Snell.

The 40 year old victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Advertisement

Now, Hartman is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

He has multiple tattoos, including one on the left side of his neck that reads, 'Loved by few. Hated by many.’

Department of Corrections officers say he also has Nazi symbols tattooed on his body that he had done in prison.

He’s 38 years old, 5’7", 150 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Court documents show he had plans to flee to Mexico, but also made a hotel reservation in Las Vegas, so detectives have no idea where he really is right now.

If you can provide any leads at all on his location, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You will be paid a $1,000 cash reward if the tip leads to his arrest.