ID needed of 12 suspects who brutally attacked and robbed dive instructor in Des Moines

Police really need your help identifying multiple suspects who teamed up to viciously beat and rob a man being a good samaritan and doing his civic duty.

Surveillance video from last Saturday at 6 a.m. at Redondo Beach in Des Moines shows the victim is a dive instructor who took it upon himself to sweep up trash and broken glass that he saw in the parking lot.

Suspect vehicle 1: Silver Expedition

Two suspects approached him, said something to him, then one of them starts hitting him, pushing the victim back into the center of the parking lot.

As the attack continues, 10 other suspects get out of four cars and start running towards the victim, ganging up on him for a beatdown.

You can see the one suspect hitting him and then putting the boots to his head causing serious injuries. The suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and stole personal items from him.

Suspect vehicle 2: Ford Fiesta

Then, they all jumped in their cars and took off. You can see all four vehicles at this stoplight and this is where police are hoping you can help.

The victim is still recovering from his injuries. His fellow divers were shocked when they heard what happened.

If you can tell Des Moines Police who drives them, where to find them or if you can identify any of the suspects involved, crime stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect charged in the case.

Don't wait until the next victim gets killed....call the hotline right now at 1-800-222-tips or text the tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone. You will remain anonymous.