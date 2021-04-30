Help ID fraud suspects seen using victim's credit card stolen from a car prowl

article

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to identify the couple shown above.

They used a victim's stolen credit card at Walmart on S. 314th St. in Federal Way on April 24, 2021 to purchase items including Gatorade, Essential Oils and $100 worth of gift cards. Another stolen credit card was used at Target near the Federal Way Commons. Total charges added up to almost $800.

They were driving a silver box-type station wagon, believed to be a Volvo. The video was not clear enough to see the license plate number.

The victim's credit/debit cards, driver's license and cash were in a wallet stolen from a car near Auburn after it was accidentally left inside the vehicle.

"We just want to remind folks, please don't leave anything valuable in your car: Garage door openers. Wallets. Anything that has your identity, or credit cards associated with them. We want to make sure that we don't give thieves any opportunity. We're asking folks to take a look at these two photos. We've got a white male and a white female there. We ask anyone who's able to identify them to submit tips via the P3 Tips app," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office.

If you can identify either suspect, or tell detectives where to find the station wagon, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). If the tip leads to an arrest, you will be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.