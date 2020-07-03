Help ID fast-striking auto theft suspect seen stealing car from apartment parking garage in less than a minute

article

It's a sickening feeling to come out and find your car stolen and Kirkland Police say that's what happened to a woman last weekend at the Voda Apartments. She found broken glass where she parked her vehicle.

Detectives say her white 2015 Audi RS5 with Washington state license plate #BFF6857 was stolen by a suspect who smashed her window in the middle of afternoon last Saturday and quickly drove out of the garage.

The Audi has not been found.

"We're looking for a suspect who we believe to be skinny to average build. He is wearing very distinctive clothing in the form of his sweatshirt with gold sleeves. He has a face mask on and he appears to be wearing his hat backwards. It's a black-colored hat. His Nike Air Jordan hightops appear to match his sweatshirt. They are also purple and gold with white tones, you can see the insignia on there.

“He's very quick at what he does. He may have knowledge of how to steal Audis in general, or he may have some sort of device that allows him to overcome the key fob anti-theft device of the vehicle, as well," said Det. Corporal Cody Mann with Kirkland Police.

Police say prior to the theft, he was seen driving a black BMW with the license plate number covered. He pulled into the garage, but turned around and left when he saw people inside that could be witnesses. He parked the BMW in a nearby alley and returned on foot. Witnesses took photos of the BMW, because he was acting suspiciously and it had a broken rear driver's side window. The car was not there when officers arrived, so they believe there was a second suspect who drove it away.

If you can identify this car thief for Kirkland Police, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit his name anonymously through the P3 Tips app, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).