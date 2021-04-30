Help ID crime spree crooks suspected of stealing ATM from business with SUV they stole and set on fire

article

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify two suspects in a case that can teach all of us a lesson, after a car theft led to a cascading series of felony crimes, ending in arson.

The photos below is how a silver Ford Escape looked when it was found in Burien on Sunday, April 25th, after it was stolen in the First Hill area of Seattle two days earlier.

The owner told deputies she and her brother share the vehicle and they leave the keys in it for convenience.

It was abandoned in the lot of Whisperwood Apartments in Burien.

A possible clue is the red hat shown below that was found next to the vehicle. It's a California grizzly bear snapback red camo hat, with what looks like a Pikachu pin in it. It may, or may not belong to a suspect.

The vehicle theft is one felony. The arson is another serious crime. But, there is actually a third felony, because inside the back of that torched SUV was an ATM that was stolen from a Pho restaurant. "Very odd case. Sunday morning at a business in Burien. Owner reports to work and sees that an ATM that was inside her bar has been unbolted from the floor and a couple of suspects drug it outside and loaded it in a grey Ford Escape. Just a couple of hours later, deputies in Burien respond to an apartment complex where they learn that that Ford Escape was stolen and set on fire with that ATM in the back and it appears up to $3,000 cash was taken from that ATM. This is an Asian-owned business and we know how important it is that we support them in southeast King County, southwest King County and elsewhere. We are going to ask for the communities help to take a look at this video, help us identify these suspects and let's get them in custody," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Both suspects were wearing gloves and face coverings.

One of the suspects used a pry bar to open the front door and seemed pretty frantic, because the alarm was going off. Detectives think they must have hidden inside until the restaurant until it closed and were locked inside. The alarm was going off as they hustled to drag the ATM out to the stolen Ford Escape.

If you can identify either suspect, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 and it is anonymous. Text your tip through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).