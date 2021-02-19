Fernando Gastelum: Wanted felon accused of breaking into ex's home to hide, attack when she returned

article

Convicted felon, Fernando Gastelum, is wanted on charges of Assault in the 2nd Degree and Residential Burglary-Domestic Violence.

Federal Way Police say he didn't have a key to a woman's home, so he broke-in while she was gone and then waited for her to return. "She had been out of town and comes home late on the evening of Friday, January 15th to her apartment in Federal Way and what she doesn't know is that Fernando, her former boyfriend, is lurking in the corner. He comes out, attacks her, while she is struggling to breathe with his arm around her neck strangling her, she's eventually able to break free, gets outside her home and is able to call 911," said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Fernando took off before police got there and saw the injuries to her neck and face.

He has numerous prior convictions including Robbery 1st Degree, resisting arrest, hit and run, harassment and theft.

He has tattoos on his right arm and both wrists along with scarring on his left forearm.

He’s 23 years old, 5'8", weighs 180 pounds and was last known to live in Renton.

Detectives say he may be driving a gold Honda Civic with a black hood and a white bumper.

If you know where deputies can find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 when you submit a tip through the P3 Tips app on your smart phone, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).