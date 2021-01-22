Burglars break into and steal merchandise at a Kitsap County pot shop

Surveillance video at a pot shop in Silverdale shows burglars hurling a tire jack and a rock through the store’s window, damaging marketing material and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Now the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help identify the two suspects.

Detectives said one of the suspects is Black with a thin build, seen in surveillance footage wearing a dark puffy hood and light-colored jacket with a dark zipper and pocket.

The second suspect is described as possibly Black or Pacific Islander, heavyset, and wearing a gray Seahawks Super Bowl champions hat with a 2014 store sticker on his hat. That’s a long time to keep a sticker on a hat, so somebody’s gotta know who this guy is.

If you recognize them, especially the suspect with the Seahawks Super Bowl hat and the sticker, use the P3 Tips app on your smartphone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You can also upload photos through the app.

Or, you can always dial the hotline number at 1-800-222-tips.

It’s always anonymous and a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars is yours if your tip helps lead to the identities of any of these three pot shop burglars.