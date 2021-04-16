$10,000 REWARD: Help Arlington Police find SUV, driver who shot and killed 78-year-old Ivan Maik

article

Crime Stoppers and the family of Ivan Maik are offering a $10,000 cash reward to help Arlington Police find the black 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport SUV and driver that shot and killed the innocent 78-year-old man.

The U.S. Marine veteran and former logger with the U.S. Forest Service was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Puget Sound Kidney Center in Arlington at approximately 5:35 a.m. Saturday when he was murdered.

He had arrived 20 minutes early for a scheduled dialysis treatment. His daughter says Ivan had Stage 5 kidney disease.

Detectives say the suspect in the Range Rover followed the victim from an ATM in Marysville to the medical center parking lot in the 18800 block of Smokey Point Blvd.

The suspect got out of the SUV, approached Ivan’s vehicle, crouched down behind it and then opened his door and shot him multiple times.

Two employees leaving the medical facility at that time saw what happened and screamed. Police say the suspect then fired shots at them. The employees ran back inside, uninjured and the suspect got back into the Range Rover and drove southbound on Smokey Point Blvd.

Witnesses described the suspect as an unknown race or gender, approximately 5'7" to 5'9" tall, with a slender build and wearing all dark clothing including a dark-colored hooded jacket with the hood up and possibly a dark-colored mask.

"It is extremely important that we get this person off the street and to provide the victim's family some closure and our communities closure and safety," said Arlington Police Officer Seth Kinney.

Ivan’s murder comes just 6 months after his partner of 50 years passed away from cancer. He wasn’t able to talk to her in the hospital by phone, because of COVID restrictions. His daughter says her dad loved the outdoors, the Seahawks and Mariners and he knew all of the back roads in Washington State. He lived a simple life in Granite Falls and was universally loved.

She’s offering a $9,000 cash reward to go along with the $1,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a total of $10,000 given to the tipster who helps solve the case.

Arlington Police ask anyone with information about the Range Rover or the suspect to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).