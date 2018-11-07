EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Snohomish County leaders are considering an expansion of Paine Field's display of vintage airplanes.The Daily Herald of Everett reports that aircraft collector John Sessions hopes to build a specialized campus at the airport for displaying and restoring vintage airplanes.However, officials say the display would require to county to forego lease revenue on more than 12 acres of airport real estate for the display to happen, which airport officials are against.Sessions is prepared to present his proposal during a County Council meeting Tuesday.Sessions opened a facility at Paine Field in 2010 with space to display more than a dozen airplanes.

August 12, 2015