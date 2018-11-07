Hundreds of new jobs coming to Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. -- Construction is quickly finishing up at Paine Field's new passenger terminal, and that means soon hundreds of new workers will be needed."We'll be completed in the next three weeks." Propeller Airports CEO Brett Smith says.
Everett's real estate market booming despite fears about Paine Field's growth
Hundreds of flights a day fly out of Paine Field in Everett. But soon passenger flights will begin there and that means large jets soaring over the areas around Paine Field. That has sparked some concerns from people who live there.
New passenger terminal at Paine Field 'will be very inviting'
When Paine Field was built in 1936, it was planned as a commercial passenger airport. But World War 2 changed those plans, and passenger flights were put on the backburner.
Suburban Seattle getting rare, private US airport terminal
It's not uncommon to see brand new commercial jets flying in and out of Paine Field, just north of Seattle, defying rain and low visibility that define the region. That's because the airport with two runways has for decades served as home to Boeing assembly lines, rolling out models such as the 777 for test flights over the Pacific Ocean.
Paine Field getting $12M grant to relocate taxiway
EVERETT, Wash. -- Paine Field in Everett is receiving a $12 million federal infrastructure grant.The U.S. Department of Transportation said Monday the money will be used to relocate part of a taxiway to improve safety.
City of Mukilteo loses legal battle to ground commercial flights from Paine Field
MUKILTEO, Wash. -- In a little over a year, you will have two airports to choose from if you want to fly in and out of the Seattle area.
Groundbreaking ceremony at Paine Field for new passenger terminal; Alaska Airlines vows 9 daily flights
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at Everett's Paine Field for a new passenger terminal that promises to make commercial flights easier for Puget Sound residents who live north of Seattle.
Alaska Airlines to offer daily flights from Everett's Paine Field
Air travel will get a lot easier for flyers living in Snohomish County and North King County. Alaska Airlines announced nine daily flights from Paine Field – Snohomish County Airport beginning next year.
New passenger terminal planned at Everett's Paine Field (VIDEO)
EVERETT, Wash. -- Air travel in and out of Snohomish County is about to get easier.On Thursday, Propeller Airports unveiled plans for a new passenger terminal at Paine Field in Everett.
Plans move forward for commercial flights at Paine Field, despite heavy opposition
EVERETT, Wash. — A federal court has denied an appeal by the city of Mukilteo, Edmonds and others who want to stop commercial passenger flights at Paine Field.The Everett Daily Herald reports that Friday's ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared a legal hurdle for a company looking to build a terminal there.Mukilteo Mayor Jennifer Gregerson says they plan to demand a "full accounting of impacts" as proposals move ahead.
Snohomish County considers Paine Field expansion
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Snohomish County leaders are considering an expansion of Paine Field's display of vintage airplanes.The Daily Herald of Everett reports that aircraft collector John Sessions hopes to build a specialized campus at the airport for displaying and restoring vintage airplanes.However, officials say the display would require to county to forego lease revenue on more than 12 acres of airport real estate for the display to happen, which airport officials are against.Sessions is prepared to present his proposal during a County Council meeting Tuesday.Sessions opened a facility at Paine Field in 2010 with space to display more than a dozen airplanes.
Snohomish County Council vote could be step toward commercial airliners at Everett's Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County Council vote could be an initial step toward commercial air service at the Paine Field airport.On Monday, the council voted 3-2 to approve a lease option for New York-based Propeller Airports.The Daily Herald of Everett reports (http://is.gd/jA765e ) that the option gives the company three years to design a passenger terminal and perform environmental studies.
Allegiant Air backs out of Paine Field passenger service
EVERETT -- Passenger air service at Everett's Paine Field appears further away than recently thought, as Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air refused to agree to Snohomish County's terms for building and operating a passenger terminal.According to the Everett Herald, Allegiant Air wanted to build a terminal on free land essentially given to the airline from the Everett airport, a stipulation the Snohomish County Council could not agree to.
Alaska Airlines releases proposed schedule for Paine Field flights
EVERETT-- Alaska Airlines released a proposed schedule Thursday of passenger flights heading out of Paine Field as part of the airline's preparations to operate as many as 49 passenger flights a week out of the Everett airport.The airline submitted the schedule to the Federal Aviation Administration Thursday.
FAA gives thumbs up to commercial flights at Paine Field
SNOHOMISH COUNTY -- Commercial flights at Snohomish County's Paine Field may soon be a reality.A 2009 Federal Aviation Administration study showed no significant environmental impact in allowing commercial air service at Snohomish County Airport/ Paine Field.