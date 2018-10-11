Search dog rescues dog trapped mud for two days

It was a happy homecoming for a dog named “Puppy” who was stuck in the mud for over 40 hours. It was all thanks to Tino, the rescue dog who found Puppy trapped in the muck near McCleary.

Rare endangered mammal spotted in Strait of Juan de Fuca

A naturalist on a whale watching boat spotted a sea otter hanging out near the Elwha River in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. It's the third sea otter spotted in the Salish Sea this year, following one spotted near the San Juan Islands and another near Victoria B.C.