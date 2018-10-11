Limelight Pet Project: Meet Molly & Naomi!
This week we want to introduce you to two adorable bonded kittens named Molly and Naomi.
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Mia Farrow!
We are featuring a sweet dog named Mia Farrow who is a six-year-old Plott Hound mix.
Struggling pet owners receive free veterinary care for their pets
SEATTLE--Many pet owners struggling during these times got free veterinary care for their furry friends on Wednesday.
USPS officials release list of cities with the most dog attacks against postal workers
WASHINGTON, D.C. --Officials with the United States Postal Service have released a list of top cities for dog attacks against postal service workers. In conjunction, USPS is recognizing the Postal Services' National Bite Awareness Week, Sunday, June 14 through Saturday, June 20.
Limelight Pet Project: Meet Daisy!
For this weekend's pet segment, we want to introduce to you to a 10-year-old Shepherd mix named Daisy.
Nearly extinct Western Pond Turtles get boost from Woodland Park Zoo
The Western Pond Turtles could once be found from Puget Sound all the way to Baja, California. But because of development, disease, and predators Washington had only about 150 left in 1990.
Cat minutes from being thrown into garbage truck rescued by good Samaritan
Some animal rescuers call it one of the worst cases of animal neglect they’ve seen, but thanks to a good Samaritan, the story has a happy ending.
Pet alligator escapes, spooks Kansas neighborhood before walking home
Heavy rains are likely to drive all sorts of critters to seek higher ground in Kansas and Missouri, but not many would expect to see an alligator.
Drunk, confused birds in Minnesota town prompt police statement
Police in Gilbert, Minnesota issued a statement to address a growing problem in the small city.
Driver spots cow – in back seat of pickup – enjoying ride down Ohio highway
Video of a cow cruising in the back seat of a truck traveling down an Ohio highway has gone viral.
Baby squirrels rescued after tails get tangled together
Their bushy tails entangled in a knot, five juvenile Gray Squirrel siblings were saved by the Wisconsin Humane Society's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center this week.
VIDEO: Corgi races at Emerald Downs
Dogs, we mean corgis took over the track at Emerald Downs on Sunday. It was part of the second annual Corgi Races.
Black bear breaks into Snoqualmie backyard; plays with toys
A Snoqualmie homeowner had a bit of a scare Monday when a black bear decided to hop her fence and wander around her yard for about 30 minutes.
Bring on the cake: France's baby panda has his 1st birthday
France's first baby panda celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a cake of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.
Two orphaned grizzly bear cubs are heading to the Northwest
For the first time in its 43-year history, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park near Eatonville will be home to two grizzly bear cubs.
Wildlife officers rescue bear stuck in storm drain
Wildlife officers rescued a bear stuck in a sewer drain in Colorado Springs last week.
Giant African porcupine finally caught in Pierce County
An exotic African-crested porcupine who had been wandering around Pierce County for over a year and a half has finally been caught.
Foxes are stealing newspapers and leaving them all over one man's backyard
It was a mystery. Newspapers started showing up behind James Eubanks' Winston-Salem home. On Tuesday morning there was only one, but there have been many more.
Search dog rescues dog trapped mud for two days
It was a happy homecoming for a dog named “Puppy” who was stuck in the mud for over 40 hours. It was all thanks to Tino, the rescue dog who found Puppy trapped in the muck near McCleary.
Rare endangered mammal spotted in Strait of Juan de Fuca
A naturalist on a whale watching boat spotted a sea otter hanging out near the Elwha River in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. It's the third sea otter spotted in the Salish Sea this year, following one spotted near the San Juan Islands and another near Victoria B.C.