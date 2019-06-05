SEATTLE (AP) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is calling for a pathway to citizenship for people in the country illegally and raising refugee limits to historic levels.The Washington governor also calls on Congress to limit presidential prerogatives over immigration policy, curbing the kinds of powers President Donald Trump has used to sharply limit refugee access and to slow the asylum process.Those ideas are part of wide-ranging immigration proposals Inslee unveiled Friday, as he drew sharp contrasts with Trump on legal and illegal immigration."America's character is defined by its openness to those who come here seeking opportunity, asylum or refuge," the Inslee campaign wrote in its policy outline, adding that the nation's "success depends on our ability to welcome and include immigrants into our national life."The governor's policy paper says the U.S. immigration system was "fundamentally broken" before Trump took office, but argues that the president has made it worse with rhetoric and policies that drive migrants to the U.S. in desperation, thus "creating the crisis at the border."Inslee further argues that increasing foreign aid and focusing on combating climate change are key aspects of reducing the wave of migrants seeking legal asylum or crossing the border illegally from Mexico, Central America and South America.Climate policy is the centerpiece of Inslee's presidential bid.Inslee notes that in his home state, one out of seven residents is an immigrant, and he highlights that he was among the Democratic governors who immediately denounced Trump's ban on Muslim immigrants.All of the two dozen Democratic presidential candidates broadly oppose Trump's immigration priorities, particularly his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

