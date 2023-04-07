Gov. Inslee signs bill allowing speed safety cameras in active work zones starting July 2024

Starting July 2024, work zones on Washington state highways will begin using automated speed safety cameras whenever construction crews are present.

On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) held a Worker Memorial reception to honor their workers who have died in work zones. Governor Jay Inslee was in attendance, which is where he signed Senate Bill 5273 into law.

The new Washington state law will authorize the use of automated camera enforcement in ‘state highway work zones’. This means an area of any highway with construction, maintenance, utility work or incident response activities authorized by WSDOT.

The bill’s signing comes as local officials recognize April as ‘Work Zone Awareness Month’.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), there were 1,192 officer-reported collisions within a work zone or in an external backup from a work zone in 2022. Since 1950, 60 WSDOT workers have died in work zones.

A keynote speaker at WSDOT’s Worker Memorial was WSDOT maintenance worker Adam Gonzalez, who shared his story of being hit while in a work zone three times since 2016.

"I’m always on edge after being hit. It’s horrible. I close my eyes and I still see it." — - Adam Gonzalez, WSDOT maintenance worker

Immediately after Gonzalez’s speech, Gov. Inslee signed Senate Bill 5273 into law, and named Gonzalez ‘Washingtonian of the Month’. Officials are calling the bill’s signing a welcome step in efforts to keep road workers and the public safe on Washington’s highways.

About Senate Bill 5273

The new law will be similar to automated camera enforcement used in school zones and red lights.

Those who speed in these areas will have their photo taken, and receive a ticket in the mail within 30 days of the traffic violation. Those who receive a ticket will then have 30 days to either pay the fine or dispute the violation will be referred to the state Office of Administrative Hearings.

Drivers will be notified that speed enforcement cameras are present before they enter an active work zone through the use of clearly marked signs.

For long-term construction projects that are often times put on hold – like the decades-long Revive I-5 project – drivers will only be ticketed if construction workers are present.

According to The Seattle Times, videos or photos gathered from the cameras can only be used for speed violations. Meaning that footage can’t be used in parallel criminal investigations.

WSDOT will work with other traffic and law enforcement agencies to solidify the rules of the new law before it officially goes into effect July 1, 2024.

