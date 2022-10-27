Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will unveil plan to 'beautify' city, address graffiti

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will unveil details on Thursday of his plans to "beautify" the city and to address the surge in graffiti.

The city of Seattle will spend $3.7 million this year on graffiti removal, employing the equivalent of 15.5 full-time people. By contrast, WSDOT said has spent $1.4 million in 2019-2021 on graffiti removal on all state highways in the state.

Harrell's plan includes new and improved initiatives to increase ways to reduce graffiti, foster community partnership, and install new public art around the city.

Since 2019, graffiti cases reported by the public have gone up and grown to over 50% and there were nearly 20,000 reports in 2021.

