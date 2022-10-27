Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will unveil plan to 'beautify' city, address graffiti

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

Mayor Harrell address graffiti with 'city beautification' plan

Mayor Harrell will unveil his plans to "enhance city beautification" and address the rampant graffiti issue around Seattle.

SEATTLE - Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will unveil details on Thursday of his plans to "beautify" the city and to address the surge in graffiti. 

The city of Seattle will spend $3.7 million this year on graffiti removal, employing the equivalent of 15.5 full-time people. By contrast, WSDOT said has spent $1.4 million in 2019-2021 on graffiti removal on all state highways in the state.

Harrell's plan includes new and improved initiatives to increase ways to reduce graffiti, foster community partnership, and install new public art around the city. 

Since 2019, graffiti cases reported by the public have gone up and grown to over 50% and there were nearly 20,000 reports in 2021. 

Seattle mayor wants state to take quicker action on graffiti removal along highways
article

Seattle mayor wants state to take quicker action on graffiti removal along highways

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the state to take quicker action on removing graffiti along state highways that run through Seattle, saying he is willing to tear up a long-standing memorandum of understanding between the state and city, if necessary.

Harrell will be holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. FOX 13 will stream it in the player below. 