Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores
Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.
Microsoft pays $25 million to settle corruption charges
Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges involving a bribery scheme in Hungary and other foreign offices.
Microsoft: Seizure of sites Iranian hackers used for attacks
Microsoft says it has seized 99 websites used by Iranian hackers to launch cyberattacks.
Microsoft on the forefront of hiring people with disabilities, autism
SEATTLE - People with disabilities make up 6 percent of the U.S. workforce, yet they are twice as likely as the rest of the population to be unemployed.With those statistics in mind, Microsoft has made inclusive hiring a priority.“We need diversity,” said Jessica Rafuse, a program manager on the Redmond tech giant’s accessibility team. “We need people who are diverse in abilities.
Microsoft invests heavily in making technology accessible to all
SEATTLE - For Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, improving the lives of those with disabilities is grounded in his own experiences.His 21-year-old son, Zain, has cerebral palsy, is non-verbal and requires a wheelchair to get around.“One of the more gratifying things for me is to see how people view accessibility at Microsoft,” Nadella said.
Microsoft embraces collaboration in $7.5 billion deal for GitHub
Microsoft is paying $7.5 billion for the popular coder hangout GitHub as the maker of Windows further embraces the types of open-source projects it used to shun.CEO Satya Nadella said the all-stock deal pairs Microsoft with the "world's leading software development platform," a destination where developers around the world go to share and review each other's code.As Microsoft built its business on proprietary software such as the Windows operating system, it came to be seen as an antagonist to the open-source philosophy of free software written by a collaborative community of developers.
Microsoft launches $25 million program to use AI for disabilities
Microsoft is launching a $25 million initiative to use artificial intelligence to build better technology for people with disabilities.CEO Satya Nadella announced the new "AI for Accessibility" effort as he kicked off Microsoft's annual conference for software developers.
Distracted by technology? Microsoft tries to help
Technology companies whose devices and constantly scrolling online services have driven us to distraction are beginning to acknowledge that their products can be a waste of time.
Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft search case
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Supreme Court has dismissed a dispute between the Trump administration and Microsoft over emails the government wanted as part of a drug trafficking investigation.The justices on Tuesday agreed with both the administration and Microsoft that last month's passage of the Cloud Act as part of a spending bill resolves the dispute and makes the court's intervention unnecessary.The legislation updated a 32-year-old law that governs how authorities can get electronic communications held by technology companies.
Microsoft lawsuit notes 1 of 118 gender bias complaints
Only one of 118 gender discrimination complaints made by women at Microsoft was found to have merit, according to unsealed court documents.
Microsoft fights US in high court to protect global business
Microsoft has an eye on its international customers as it confronts the Trump administration in a Supreme Court fight about turning over emails to investigators.
Microsoft stops fixing security flaw on PCs with AMD chips
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft has temporarily stopped fixing a serious security flaw on personal computers powered by certain chips from Advanced Micro Devices because the repair is crippling the affected machines.The suspension will delay efforts to protect the AMD machines from potential intrusions caused by security bugs known as "Spectre" and "Meltdown." The problem primarily threatens devices running on processors from AMD's larger rival, Intel, but also could cause trouble on devices running on other chips.Microsoft began offering updates to its Windows operating system to address the flaw last week, but is withholding the repair from some AMD-powered machines that have been rendered inoperable by its fix.
Microsoft announces major expansion at Redmond campus
Microsoft is planning the most drastic change to their Redmond campus since 2006. The company says the expansion marks a commitment to their employees, the community, and the entire Puget Sound.
Microsoft opens data center pilot project run on fuel cells
Computer data centers that store things like email and other critical information could one day be run on fuel cell technology.
Microsoft CEO says son's developmental disability impacted his leadership: 'Everything changed'
It's not every day somebody will admit the birth of their first child left them devastated. But that’s the very honest confession from the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella.
Supreme Court agrees to take on US-Microsoft dispute over emails
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Supreme Court agreed Monday to take on a major dispute over the government's authority to force American technology companies to hand over emails and other digital information sought in criminal probes but stored outside the U.S.The justices intervened in a case of a federal drug trafficking investigation that sought emails that Microsoft keeps on a server in Ireland.
CEO Satya Nadella makes it clear: Microsoft's home is the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE - Unlike that other big tech company in the Seattle area, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear: Microsoft is not looking for a second headquarters outside the Pacific Northwest.Nadella was the headliner Wednesday at the GeekWire Summit, a technology conference in Seattle."I am at least in no hurry to talk about HQ2s (what Amazon is calling its proposed second headquarters)," Nadella said. "I'm happy where we are in Redmond."
Alexa, Cortana talk to each other in Amazon-Microsoft deal
Alexa, meet Cortana.Microsoft and Amazon are pairing their voice assistants together in a collaboration announced Wednesday.Both companies say that later this fall, users will be able to access Alexa using Cortana on Windows 10 computers and on Android and Apple devices.
Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks donate to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief fund
The biggest Seattle corporations are doing their part to help with the devastating floods in southeast Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Microsoft closing plant south of Portland, Oregon
WILSONVILLE, Ore. -- Microsoft is closing the Wilsonville, Oregon, plant that produced the Surface Hub, its giant touchscreen computer for conference rooms.The Oregonian reports the company outlined its closure plans in a letter to the state Tuesday.