Trump and Kim arrive in Singapore hours apart
President Donald Trump has arrived at Singapore's government house for a meeting with the island city-state's leader.
North Korea threatens to cancel US summit
North Korea on Wednesday canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap a historic summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over military exercises between Seoul and Washington that Pyongyang has long claimed are invasion rehearsals.
North Korea offers to give up nukes if US vows not to attack
SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told his South Korean counterpart at their historic summit that he would be willing to give up his nuclear weapons if the U.S. commits to a formal end to the Korean War and a pledge not to attack the North, Seoul officials said Sunday.Kim also vowed during his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday to shut down the North's nuclear test site in May and disclose the process to experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States, Seoul's presidential office said.While there are lingering questions about whether North Korea will ever decide to fully relinquish its nukes as it heads into negotiations with the U.S., Kim's comments amount to the North's most specific acknowledgement yet that "denuclearization" would constitute surrendering its weapons.U.S. national security adviser John Bolton reacted coolly to word that Kim would abandon his weapons if the United States pledged not to invade.Asked on CBS' "Face the Nation" whether the U.S. would make such a promise, Bolton said: "Well, we've heard this before.
Local Korean American hopeful after summit, but also skeptical
SEATTLE -- Hope is spreading with the possibility of peace on the horizon between North and South Korea.
Kim Jong Un says Koreas' on starting line of a new history
GOYANG, South Korea (AP) — With a single step over a weathered, cracked slab of concrete, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made history Friday by crossing over the world's most heavily armed border to greet South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks on North Korea's nuclear weapons.
In big shift, Trump assesses Kim Jong Un as 'very honorable'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Kim Jong Un wants a historic, high-stakes meeting as soon as possible and suggested the North Korean dictator has been "very open" and "very honorable," a sharply different assessment of a leader he once denounced as "Little Rocket Man."Trump's praise for Kim on Tuesday stood in stark contrast to his previous bellicose rhetoric toward the North Korean leader.
North Korea says it has suspended nuclear, missile testing
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Saturday it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the country is making the move to shift its national focus and improve its economy.The North also vowed to actively engage with regional neighbors and the international community to secure peace in the Korean Peninsula and create an "optimal international environment" to build its economy.The announcements came days before North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a border truce village for a rare summit aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.A separate meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated in May or June.
North Korea holds military parade on eve of Olympics in South
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea held a military parade and rally on Kim Il Sung Square on Thursday, just one day before South Korea holds the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.More than 10,000 troops trained for the parade at a military airfield for several weeks and residents had practiced in plazas around the North Korean capital with bouquets of plastic flowers to spell out slogans during the parade.A South Korean government official said tens of thousands of people participated or watched the parade Thursday morning in Pyongyang.
North Korean defectors talk of deadly 'ghost disease,' blame nuclear program
Horrific tales are being shared by North Korean defectors who fled their homes near the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, with stories of sickened residents and wildlife, and even a deformed baby born without genitals and murdered soon after birth.
Trump to North Korea: 'Do not underestimate us ... do not try us'
President Donald Trump warned North Korea not to "try us" in a speech delivered hours after his surprise visit to the heavily fortified Korean demilitarized zone was thwarted by bad weather Wednesday.
South Korean lawmaker says North Korea hacked war plans
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean lawmaker says North Korean hackers may have stolen highly classified military documents that include U.S.-South Korean wartime "decapitation strike" plans against the North Korean leadership, according to South Korean media reports.The United States, meanwhile, staged another show of force meant to deter any North Korean aggression by flying two B-1B supersonic bombers Tuesday night from an air base in the U.S. territory of Guam to the South for drills with South Korean jets.
US envoy tells UN: North Korean leader is 'begging for war'
North Korea's leader is "begging for war," the U.S. ambassador said Monday at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, as members called for punishing the country with even stronger sanctions for its powerful nuclear test.
Trump: North Korea 'will regret it fast' if acts against U.S. territory or ally
BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (AP) — President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "will regret it fast" if he continues his threats to U.S. territories and allies, in another warning that the U.S. is willing to act swiftly against the nuclear-armed nation.In remarks to reporters, Trump issued the threat directly at Kim, who is also known for his bellicose rhetoric, and all but drew a red line that would trigger swift U.S. action."If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat — which by the way he has been uttering for years and his family has been uttering for years — or he does anything with respect to Guam or anyplace else that's an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast," Trump said.The words followed an early morning tweet in which Trump declared the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" if the isolated rogue nation acts "unwisely."The compounding threats came in a week in which the longstanding tensions between the U.S. and the isolated nation seemed to abruptly boil over.
Law prevents Washington from preparing for a nuclear attack. So what should we do?
Experts have always said the Pacific Northwest could be a top target for North Korea, but that knowledge doesn't mean the region is prepared for a nuclear attack. In fact, Washington state is barred from taking any steps to prepare.
North Korean missiles add urgency to Hiroshima A-bomb appeals
Hiroshima's appeal of "never again" on the 72nd anniversary Sunday of the world's first atomic bomb attack has gained urgency as North Korea accelerates work on its nuclear weapons program, showing its growing prowess with increasingly frequent missile launches.
'Why would they do it?': UW professor talks North Korea, Seattle and the bomb
SEATTLE -- North Korea is close to having a missile that can reach Seattle.A scary prospect.But if the reclusive country could bomb Seattle, would it?Not necessarily, says Don Hellmann, a professor at the Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington.
US student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at age 22
CINCINNATI -- An American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma has died in Ohio.
North Korea said Monday it is ready to start mass-producing a new medium-range missile after a weekend test-launch confirmed its combat readiness.
South Korea military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile
North Korea on Monday fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast, South Korea's military said, in what is likely the latest test-launch of a ballistic missile as the North seeks to build nuclear-tipped ICBMs that can reach the U.S. mainland.
TOKYO (AP) — North Korea said Monday it is ready to start mass-producing a new medium-range missile after a weekend test-launch confirmed its combat readiness.It called the missile, capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases there, an "answer" to U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.The solid-fuel Pukguksong-2 missile flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and reached a height of 560 kilometers (350 miles) on Sunday before plunging into the Pacific Ocean.