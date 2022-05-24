Texas school shooter bought 2 rifles days after turning 18, 'no known mental health history,' Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there was “no meaningful forewarning of a crime,” beyond private messages on Facebook that weren't discovered until after the shooting.
How to talk to your children about school shootings in wake of Texas massacre
As students begin to learn about the violence that unfolded in Texas, it is natural for them to question their own safety in schools, experts say. These are some tips to help your child through the process.
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference: ‘You’re doing nothing’
“You’re doing nothing,” Beto O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Texas school shooting: Border Patrol agent killed gunman
Police said all the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom.
Who is Salvador Ramos? What we know about Texas elementary school shooting suspect
Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old resident of Uvalde, Texas, was named as the gunman who killed 14 students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School.
Trump, Abbott, Cruz scheduled to address 2022 NRA convention days after Texas school shooting
The NRA’s annual convention takes place on Friday in Houston, just days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in the state.
Matthew McConaughey calls for action after deadly elementary school shooting in his Texas hometown
The actor was born in Uvalde in 1969 and his mother was a kindergarten teacher at a school just a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where Tuesday's shooting unfolded.
Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: How to help, where to donate blood
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 14 children and a teacher dead.
List: The most deadly US mass school shootings
The number of mass shootings in schools that included 10 or more victims has mounted since Columbine. Now, Uvalde, Texas is added to that list.
Biden calls for new gun restrictions following deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting
An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred 18 children at a Texas elementary school.
Texas school shooting: Washington superintendent weighs in on safety measures taken in the state
Reykdal was very clear on one thing: we can take all the measures in the world and it won't ultimately keep schools fully protected from mass shooters.