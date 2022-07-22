Uvalde school board meeting to discuss firing Chief Arredondo canceled

article

The Uvalde CISD school board has canceled a meeting scheduled for this week to discuss the possible firing of district police chief Pete Arredondo.

The board was expected to meet Saturday, July 23 to consider Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell's recommendation to fire Arredondo, who has been accused of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Saturday's meeting was canceled "in conformity with due process requirements and at the request of [Arredondo's] attorney," says Dr. Harrell in a statement. The meeting will instead be held at a later, yet-to-be-determined date.

In the meantime, Arredondo will be on unpaid administrative leave as allowed under law, says Dr. Harrell. He has been on administrative leave since June 22.

Earlier this week, parents called for answers and accountability at a school board meeting Monday night following the release of a report investigating the mass shooting. Over the course of three hours, there were numerous calls for Arredondo to be fired.

However, Dr. Harrell said Monday that the police chief was a contract employee who could not be fired at will. The agenda for Saturday's canceled meeting had included the board discussing the potential firing with its lawyer.

Arredondo has been criticized by state officials for his actions during the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers nearly two months ago, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack, says the Associated Press.

He is only one of two known to have faced discipline out of the nearly 400 officers from various agencies involved in the law enforcement response.

The acting City of Uvalde police chief was also placed on administrative leave after the report was released Sunday. According to a statement from Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Lt. Mariano Pargas was the acting Chief of Police for the City of Uvalde the day of the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.