WSU vs. UW basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Wednesday evening’s Apple Cup of basketball between the Washington State Cougars and University of Washington Huskies in Pullman is postponed.

Officials with WSU’s Athletic Department said the game was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars’ program.

Both schools are working with the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game. The finalized date will be announced later.

Team-related activities for the Cougars will go on pause. They are scheduled to return to play on the road on Jan. 6 at Colorado and Jan. 8 at Utah.

The Huskies’ next game is Jan. 3 at Arizona.

