Nick Rolovich to file lawsuit against WSU over firing

Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich is planning to take legal action against the school for illegal termination after he was fired Monday over the state's vaccine mandate, according to his lawyer.

In a news release sent out by Rolovich's lawyer Brian Fahling, he said his termination was "unjust and unlawful" and it came after Rolovich's request for a religious exemption from the vaccine was denied by the school.

Fahling also claimed that the school’s Athletic Director Pat Chun had already determined that Rolovich would be fired and accused him of "discriminatory and vindictive behavior."

"Chun’s animus towards Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs, and Chun’s dishonesty at the expense of Coach Rolovich during the past year is damning and will be thoroughly detailed in litigation," Fahling said.

Earlier this week, the school fired Rolovich and four assistant coaches after the deadline after the state of Washington set Oct. 18 as the deadline for all public employees — including the Cougars coach — to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the university for comment.

