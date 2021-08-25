Just A Bit Outside: In-depth look at Seahawks' preseason, plus Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei
710 ESPN host Jake Heaps and Seahawks writer for The Athletic Michael-Shawn Dugar join Alyssa Charlston on ‘Just A Bit Outside’ to talk Seahawks: how much we can actually learn from the preseason and how necessary is it to see them run some of their new offense in a game-like situation before their regular-season openers.
Plus, how likely are the Mariners to keep this wildcard chase going, and who has stood out the most in their success?
And a special feature on Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, his unique injury, and how he's feeling close to returning, plus he answers who the funniest Sounder is.
WATCH NEXT: Just A Bit Outside: 1-on-1 with Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol and Gonzaga AD Mike Roth
MORE FROM Q13 FOX SPORTS:
WATCH: Just a Bit Outside and Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Ian Furness and Alyssa Charlston
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Advertisement
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Cornerback Ugo Amadi #28 of the Seattle Seahawks carries a flag before an NFL preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on August 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Sea