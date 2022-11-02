9 Seattle Thunderbirds games to be broadcasted on FOX 13+

article

The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce nine games during the 2022-23 regular season will be broadcasted on FOX 13+ (Cable 110/Channel 22).

The broadcast schedule on FOX 13+ will consist of eight games against the Portland Winterhawks and one game against the Spokane Chiefs.

The first game on the broadcast schedule is Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. against the Portland Winterhawks in Portland, OR.

"We are once again looking forward to bringing exciting hockey action to fans this season with our television partner, Fox 13+," said Colin Campbell, T-Birds President. "They have a history of delivering high quality sports entertainment into the homes of sports fans throughout Puget Sound. With interest in hockey being bigger than ever in Seattle, we can’t wait to give those fans a chance to see tomorrow’s NHL stars today."

Fox 13+ Broadcast Schedule Friday, November 4 at Portland, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 25 vs Portland, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 10 at Portland, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 27 at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 vs Portland, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 at Portland, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 vs Portland, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 at Portland, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 25 vs Portland, 6:05 p.m.

*Dates and Opponents subject to change*