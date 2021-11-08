Healthy Living: Debunking myths of Medicare Advantage Plan

Picking the right health insurance can be tricky and often leave people wondering which one is the right one.

Choosing a Medicare plan is an important decision and for those eligible – people ages 65 and up – we are debunking the three biggest myths behind Medicare Advantage Plans – so you can choose the plan that is best for you.

Myth #1: It’s only necessary to confirm your primary care provider is covered under the Medicare plan you’re considering.

That is not true. In fact, you want to make sure your entire care team is in-network – and that should include your primary care physician, your preferred hospital, any specialists you see and your pharmacy.

Myth #2: All Medicare plans cost the same. That is definitely not true – and there are three factors you will want to consider.

"Some Medicare Advantage Plans have a zero dollar premium - (you) can’t get better than that. The second one is the deductible - that is the amount you pay prior to your insurance company picking up any portion of the bill," said Brent Hess, director of sales for government programs at Regence BlueShield. "The last one is cost-sharing - that is co-payments also known as co-insurance, so those are the three things I’d look at relative to factors relative to the cost."

Myth #3: All Medicare plans offer the same level of service.

The truth is that not all plans are created equal. And beyond the cost and benefits, take a look at the plan’s reputation. Each year the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rate plans on a scale of one to five. Be sure to look for a plan that ranks four stars or higher.