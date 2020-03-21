Healthy Living: Medication Shortage
The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.

Healthy Living: Bust belly fat caused by stress

We are all undergoing an unprecedented amount of stress these days with the pandemic and the unrest across the world. Stress causes increased belly fat because stress causes our cortisol levels to spike.

Healthy Living: Avoiding sunburns as counties reopen

SEATTLE -- With the summer months upon us and counties reopening, more of us are taking advantage of getting outside.Because we have been spending a lot more time indoors lately while under a stay-at-home order, dermatologists say we are actually at a higher risk for melanoma in the Pacific Northwest as we go from zero to these really severe sun exposures.“It’s so pleasant to be outside, but it is really easy to get caught out and get a burn unexpectedly, and those bright burns are what leads to melanoma, especially in young people, people under 18," says Dr.

Healthy Living: Feeling secure as counties enter into new phases

SEATTLE -- We are seeing counties move into the next phase of the governor’s safe start plan, and there are still some questions about what we need to be doing to stay safe during this time.Former Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt worked alongside Regence and Seattle area business leaders this week to help our community prepare as the economy starts to reopen.“The process of learning to balance between the need for group or social distancing measures and individual actions, which will require all of us to begin to make individual decisions," Leavitt says.Dr.

Healthy Living: Mental Health Month, differences in therapy

SEATTLE -- We are all experiencing added stress right now, and a lot of us are paying some extra attention to our physical health, but it is vital to prioritize your mental health just as much.“Getting professional help is not a sign of weakness.

Healthy Living: Stress vs anxiety

SEATTLE -- Are you suffering from anxiety or is it stress?May is Mental Health Month, and because many of us are living with a lot of uncertainty right now, we wanted to talk with the behavioral health medical director with Regence, Dr.

Healthy Living: Tips to maintain a healthy smile amid a pandemic

SEATTLE -- We are used to seeing our dentist twice a year, but amid the global pandemic, all non-essential dental exams and procedures are postponed until further notice.So how can you make sure when this is all over, you haven’t neglected your or your family’s pearly whites, leaving you with big problems and big dentist bills?Dr.