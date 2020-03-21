Healthy Living: Medication Shortage
The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.
Healthy Living: Bust belly fat caused by stress
We are all undergoing an unprecedented amount of stress these days with the pandemic and the unrest across the world. Stress causes increased belly fat because stress causes our cortisol levels to spike.
Healthy Living: Avoiding sunburns as counties reopen
SEATTLE -- With the summer months upon us and counties reopening, more of us are taking advantage of getting outside.Because we have been spending a lot more time indoors lately while under a stay-at-home order, dermatologists say we are actually at a higher risk for melanoma in the Pacific Northwest as we go from zero to these really severe sun exposures.“It’s so pleasant to be outside, but it is really easy to get caught out and get a burn unexpectedly, and those bright burns are what leads to melanoma, especially in young people, people under 18," says Dr.
Healthy Living: Feeling secure as counties enter into new phases
SEATTLE -- We are seeing counties move into the next phase of the governor’s safe start plan, and there are still some questions about what we need to be doing to stay safe during this time.Former Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt worked alongside Regence and Seattle area business leaders this week to help our community prepare as the economy starts to reopen.“The process of learning to balance between the need for group or social distancing measures and individual actions, which will require all of us to begin to make individual decisions," Leavitt says.Dr.
Healthy Living: It's OK to be anxious about things reopening
SEATTLE -- We are finally reaching a point where we are seeing counties reopen.
Healthy Living: Talking with your kids about entering into 'new normal'
SEATTLE, Wash., -- As restrictions start to ease, it is a good time to start thinking about having a conversation with the kids in your household.Dr.
Healthy Living: Mental Health Month, differences in therapy
SEATTLE -- We are all experiencing added stress right now, and a lot of us are paying some extra attention to our physical health, but it is vital to prioritize your mental health just as much.“Getting professional help is not a sign of weakness.
Healthy Living: Stress vs anxiety
SEATTLE -- Are you suffering from anxiety or is it stress?May is Mental Health Month, and because many of us are living with a lot of uncertainty right now, we wanted to talk with the behavioral health medical director with Regence, Dr.
Healthy Living: Mental Health Month: Stress can lead to mental health issues
SEATTLE -- Crisis calls during this pandemic have more than tripled for some call centers in King County.
Healthy Living: How to prevent vision issues as we rely on screens
SEATTLE -- While we remain under coronavirus-related restrictions in Washington state, we have never been so tethered to our screens whether it is for work, to connect socially, to unwind or just for a distraction.Dr.
Healthy Living: Avoiding the 'Quarantine 15'
SEATTLE, Wash.,-- We all know about the 'freshman 15' when go off to college and gain a couple of pounds navigating a new lifestyle...
Healthy Living: Tips to maintain a healthy smile amid a pandemic
SEATTLE -- We are used to seeing our dentist twice a year, but amid the global pandemic, all non-essential dental exams and procedures are postponed until further notice.So how can you make sure when this is all over, you haven’t neglected your or your family’s pearly whites, leaving you with big problems and big dentist bills?Dr.
Healthy Living: COVID-19 vs. flu, why are we so worried?
SEATTLE -- Since the first reported Covid-19 death in February, a common talking point has been that the flu claims more lives than coronavirus, so why are we all so worried?We wanted to fact check this with Dr.
Healthy Living: Importance of Hydrating during COVID-19 pandemic
SEATTLE, Wash., Being sick can wreak havoc on our bodies.
Healthy Living: We have hit COVID-19 peak, but what does that mean?
SEATTLE -- Health officials in our state say that we have hit our peak for COVID-19 here in Washington.So what does that really mean?Dr.
Healthy Living: Allergies, cold, the flu, coronavirus? What your symptoms could mean
SEATTLE -- Right now it is pretty easy to live in a state or paranoia.
Healthy Living: Combating loneliness during 'Stay at Home' order
SEATTLE -- Maintaining healthy social connections is essential to our emotional and mental well-being.Dr.
Healthy Living: Staying connected in the age of social distancing
SEATTLE -- A lot of us are working from home and basically eliminating human interaction, which can bring on feelings of isolation, loneliness and depression.
Healthy Living: Foods that help and harm your immune system
SEATTLE, Wash.,-- It is safe to say a lot of us are doing everything we can when it comes to our health right now.