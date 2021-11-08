'He was a great kid:' WWU student among those who died at Astroworld music festival

A student at Western Washington University was among the eight people who died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27, and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences released the identities of all the victims Monday morning. Their cause and manner of death are still pending.

RELATED: The Latest: At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say

One of the victims was Axel Acosta, 21, who was a computer science major at Western Washington University (WWU).

His family held a news conference on Monday with their lawyer demanding change in security at future events.

"We’re trying to make things change in these type of events, because today it’s me, I lost my son. It could be you when you send your kid to have some fun," said father Edgar Acosta. "He was a great kid. Excellent student. He was trying to be an engineer or a computer programmer because he wanted to provide for his family."

The lawyer representing Acosta's family said Axel died due to the crowd rush that created pressure on his body that was so significant he couldn't breathe.

"The air was literally, slowly squeezed out of him sending his heart into cardiac arrest," said lawyer Tony Buzbee. "When he collapsed, concert-goers trying to escape their own suffocation caused by the crowd rush trampled over his body like a piece of trash."

A GoFundMe campaign was created for the family to cover travel and funeral expenses.

Rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld was a sold-out, two-day event in NRG Park with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance.

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner called the disaster "a tragedy on many different levels."

RELATED: PHOTOS: The names, faces of lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy

"Many attended expecting to enjoy a music concert and return home safely. I extend my condolences to the families of the eight individuals who died. I ask our nation to join our city in remembrance and to uplift their families," Turner said on Monday.

On Monday WWU released an official university statement:

Dear Western Community,

It is with heavy hearts that we relay some sad news to you today. Yesterday we learned that one of our students, Axel Acosta, was among the eight people killed in the Astroworld concert tragedy in Houston on Friday night.

We join with Axel’s family in grieving the loss of someone with such a bright future and so much life to live ahead of him, taken far too soon.

As a community, we are working together to process our sadness and pain at this loss, and we want to make sure that you know that you are supported. Our Counseling & Wellness Center is ready to talk to any students who might wish their support and guidance by calling (360) 650-3164; the state’s Employee Assistance Program is always available to WWU staff and faculty, and can be accessed here.

Unexpected losses like this can be hard to understand. In times of tragedy, supporting each other helps get us through difficult experiences. If you know someone in pain, help them. If you need help, seek it out. We are here for you.

Melynda Huskey

WWU Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services

Officials said they’re still working diligently to find out what went wrong and are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium.

As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.

FOX 26 Houston and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram