Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Trans Mountain pipeline suffered an oil spill at a Canadian pump station that caused a temporary shut down.
Dozens of Washington cities hold silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter
SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers held dozens of silent marches in Washington cities on Friday, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.
Fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 coronavirus cases
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Life is not-so-sweet for Washington raspberry growers right now
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. -- Half circles of leafy green beauty, arching up about seven feet high and stretching into the distance nearly as far as the eye can see.
Witness ‘chefs in the wild’ at award winning inn on Lummi Island
LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. -- While Lummi Island is only an 8-minute ferry ride from the shores of Bellingham, it feels like a world away.Escape to The Willows Inn lodge for a 20-course dinner, or enjoy a weekend getaway in one of the several on-site suites.The international award-winning establishment welcomes guests to enjoy a unique farm-to-table experience for breakfast, lunch and especially dinner.
A sleeping giant: Beautiful Mt. Baker considered a ‘very high threat’ for eruption
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- "Mountains are unpredictable, and there's no guarantee of anything," says John Gargett.
A fun escape: Bellingham hotel welcomes dogs and their humans to enjoy the view
The first employee you'll meet when you walk into the Hotel Bellwether is Bella, the canine concierge. She and the staff at the hotel with stunning views pride themselves on hospitality.
The Ground Floor offers shelter for homeless teens in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM -- Youngsters facing homelessness have a new option in Whatcom County.The First Congregational Church of Bellingham created a new, 3,500-square-foot space for homeless youth.
Local fights for new park in Bellingham’s fastest growing area
For now, it still belongs to the geese. But soon, people will converge on 25 acres of rolling hills in the north end of Bellingham where the new Cordata park will be built.
Bellingham home to crazy sock fashion brand loved by Presidents and public
BELLINGHAM, Wash – You know the names Armani, Gucci, Chanel.
Nonprofit brings veterinary care to pets at Bellingham homeless shelter
Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission, the organization that cares for the homeless in Bellingham, has partnered with Pets for the Homeless to bring veterinary care to the animals that belong to people experiencing homelessness.
Abundance Swap in Bellingham an alternative to holiday shopping
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- If you feel like saving money and getting away from the long lines and crowds at big-box stores, there's another option to get your holiday haul.The 8th Annual Abundance Swap is happening in Bellingham next week.
Whatcom County farm reintegrates veterans to civilian life through agriculture
LYNDEN, Wash. -- Located about nine miles south of the Canadian border, in Whatcom County, food is being grown.
Taking the road less traveled to Bellingham -- spots to check out along the way
As the saying goes, the journey is just as important as the destination.
Meet Hotel Bellwether's canine concierge, Bella!
BELLINGHAM - Bella is the Hotel Bellwether’s canine concierge.
Bellingham Farmer's Market becomes a unique attraction
BELLINGHAM - Roslyn McNicholl started Rabbit Fields as a senior project before graduating from Western Washington University.
Bellingham fishing derby forced to evolve with increasing shortage of salmon
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Three days of derby all come down to this -- the weigh in.Empty trailers sat ready and waiting in a packed parking lot at Squalicum Harbor Marina for hundreds of boaters to return Sunday after three days of fishing.Crab season officially opened up this weekend and anglers -- marked by green flags -- docked in Bellingham Bay to deliver their most prized possession, hoping to weigh in the catch of the derby.Salmon season officially opened July 1.“I've been doing it now for ten, twelve years,” said Kevin Walters, a fisherman from Lynden who drove down for the event. “It’s just a yearly fun opener to summer salmon.”But as the years have gone by something has changed.“The catch counts have gotten smaller.
Lake Whatcom: For recreation and water source for 100,000 people
From the moment boaters arrive at 5,000-acre Lake Whatcom inspections begin.
Bellingham wins national award for re-routing salmon back to Squalicum Creek
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- From the busy bees to he rabbits along the shoreline, Squalicum Creek already draws a lot of visitors.