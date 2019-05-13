Witness ‘chefs in the wild’ at award winning inn on Lummi Island

LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. -- While Lummi Island is only an 8-minute ferry ride from the shores of Bellingham, it feels like a world away.Escape to The Willows Inn lodge for a 20-course dinner, or enjoy a weekend getaway in one of the several on-site suites.The international award-winning establishment welcomes guests to enjoy a unique farm-to-table experience for breakfast, lunch and especially dinner.

Bellingham fishing derby forced to evolve with increasing shortage of salmon

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- Three days of derby all come down to this -- the weigh in.Empty trailers sat ready and waiting in a packed parking lot at Squalicum Harbor Marina for hundreds of boaters to return Sunday after three days of fishing.Crab season officially opened up this weekend and anglers -- marked by green flags -- docked in Bellingham Bay to deliver their most prized possession, hoping to weigh in the catch of the derby.Salmon season officially opened July 1.“I've been doing it now for ten, twelve years,” said Kevin Walters, a fisherman from Lynden who drove down for the event. “It’s just a yearly fun opener to summer salmon.”But as the years have gone by something has changed.“The catch counts have gotten smaller.