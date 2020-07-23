WSU to continue remote learning for fall 2020 semester

Washington State University is the latest college to announce the move to remote learning for the fall 2020 semester.

WSU President Kirk Schulz and two other senior administrators announced in a statement Thursday that all undergraduate students attending the Pullman campus will continue distance learning this fall, with "extremely" limited in-person instructions available.

"We know this news has major consequences for our students and their loved ones. We understand the myriad of emotions that this decision will cause… sadness, frustration, disappointment, anger, and for others, a sense of relief," the administrators wrote in the statement.

WSU was weighing the idea of in-person and virtual learning for students as recently as last month, before case numbers started rising at a rate that has public health officials concerned.

In late June, Gov. Jay Inslee announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities. They can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.

University-owned apartments and residence halls will reopen Aug. 15, but with limited capacity and only for students who have been approved to live on-campus.

WSU plans to host another virtual town hall with university officials July 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.