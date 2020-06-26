Seattle Aquarium reopens with new safety measures in place
The aquarium on downtown Seattle's iconic waterfront is allowed to operate at 15 percent capacity under the governor's phased approach to restarting the economy.
More than 3 dozen UW students living in Greek houses test positive for Covid-19
More than three dozen UW students living in fraternity houses near campus have tested positive for Covid-19.
New concerns over coronavirus spread as 'nonessential' workforce returns
Over the last few weeks, some non-essential workers have started going back to their jobs in person, though not full-time.
Parents, students question value of college experience during COVID-19 pandemic
SEATTLE -- 'Want a good-paying job? Then go to college.' That's what so many of us have been told growing up.
Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes to sit out 2020 season
SEATTLE— Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 WNBA season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19, the team said Monday.
AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.
Texas Starbucks barista attacked after asking customer to wear mask
A Starbucks barista in Texas was attacked after asking a customer to wear a face mask, Midland officials say.
Amazon, Lowe’s give 'thank you' bonuses to front-line US employees as coronavirus cases surge
Amazon, Lowe’s and other major companies have announced bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of newly confirmed cases surge in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Commentary: Baseball is still our national pastime right now – but for all the wrong reasons
If the last couple months are any indication, baseball deserves to still be our national pastime – but for all the wrong reasons.
The week in numbers: 4M recoveries, 34,000 new cases in a day and a potential $1 COVID-19 drug
From June 13 through 19, there was news of potential game-changing, cost-effective developments in COVID-19 treatment. There were also signs that one country and several U.S. states may become new COVID-19 epicenters in the near future.
Walmart issues third coronavirus bonus to US workers
Hourly Walmart employees in the U.S. received another coronavirus bonus on Thursday, the company announced.The bonuses were broken down to $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary employees who were employed as of June 5.
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10M, deaths near 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins
There are more than 10 million people across the world confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.As of June 28, there were more than 10 million confirmed cases, close to 500,000 deaths and over 5 million recoveries globally.
Gov. Inslee announces pause on WA counties moving into Phase 4 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced Saturday that the Washington State Department of Health is halting all state counties from moving into the Safe Start Plan Phase 4.
Healthy Living: Increased demand for antidepressants causing shortage
The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.
From quality, fit and material, what you need to know about picking a mask
By now you likely already know, if you plan on leaving the house, per the government mandate-you're going to need a mask. The good news is, there's a lot out there.
Thousands miss June rent payment, housing advocates warn of looming homeless crisis
Rent for the month of July is due in less than one week and an article in Friday’s Seattle Times reveals as many as 1 in 5 renters across the Seattle region might not be able to afford the payment.
Face mask requirement officially in place across Washington state
The start of summer 2020 is adding another layer to history. Face masks are mandatory across Washington state starting Friday with some exceptions.
Pet groomer charged, accused of defying Washington stay-home order
A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May.
Health officials searching for 50+ people who went to Stanwood party with guest showing signs of COVID-19
Health officials say more than 50 people attended a party in Stanwood recently and now we know that one guest was showing symptoms of COVID-19.