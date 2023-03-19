WSP: Uber passenger injured in drive-by shooting near Bellevue

An Uber passenger was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting near Bellevue early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m., the Uber driver called 911 to report his passenger had been shot while he was driving east on SR 520.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the driver was bringing his passenger from Seattle to Bellevue. As he neared Bellevue Way, a car pulled up alongside him and fired a single shot into the back left seat, hitting the passenger.

WSP says the passenger had to be taken to Overlake Medical Center to undergo surgery. His condition is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact WSP Detect Haake at russ.haake@wsp.wa.gov.