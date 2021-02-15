WSP: Troopers responded to over 850 weather-related crashes in Western Washington

The wild winter storm that caused widespread snow all over Western Washington also caused a huge increase in crashes on state roads.

Snow-related crash in King County (Photo credit: Trooper Rick Johnson)

From Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14, Washington State Patrol responded to at least 861 collisions - not including spinouts - in the following counties:

Clallam and Jefferson: 15

Grays Harbor: 36

Island: 14

King: 102 crashes and 141 other weather service calls from Friday - 10 a.m. Sunday

Kitsap: 70

Mason: 32

Pacific/Wahkiakum: 25

Pierce and Thurston: 277 (number does not include spinouts)

Skagit: 48

Snohomish: 196

Whatcom: 46

The winter blast is gone for most of us, but flooding is a concern in Western Washington as we warm up this week.

RELATED: The Big Thaw! Rain will top melting snow as Western Washington warms up

Advertisement

If you haven't shoveled the snow out of your driveway and away from the storm drains, now's a good time to do it.

Download the Q13 Weather App for the latest forecast from our meteorologists, plus weather alerts wherever you go.

The winter weather isn't giving up its grip in the Cascade Range, where heavy snowfall was expected at times all week and into the weekend. Washington transportation officials closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass early Monday to do avalanche control work.

Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.