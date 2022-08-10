WSP seeks missing, at-risk Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Aug. 7

article

Washington State Patrol issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Sunday.

The state agency issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Lakewood Police Department. Authorities say 59-year-old Frank Cooper was last seen walking away from an adult family home in Lakewood around 2 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Authorities say Cooper has limited mobility and suffers from dementia.

RELATED: State's new Missing Indigenous Person Alert System shows promising results

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Cooper is described as 5'7" tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.