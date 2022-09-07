WSP: Multiple people killed, injured after 3-car crash in Shelton

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says multiple people were killed in a three-car crash on State Route 101 early Wednesday morning.

According to the WSP, troopers and other emergency crews responded to reports of a major crash involving a dump truck on SR 101 at Wallace Blvd. near milepost 345 around 8:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, the dump truck was rolled over, at least two people were dead and multiple others were seriously injured.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo on Twitter with the caption reading, "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic incident."

Information as to how the crash happened is unknown at this time. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes as crews continue to investigate the deadly incident.

RELATED: Driver in custody after deadly crash on I-5 near Northgate

This is a developing story.