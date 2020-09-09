WSP: Man arrested for setting fire in median of SR 167 in Puyallup

Troopers said they arrested a man who was caught setting a fire in the brush along State Route 167 in Puyallup.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Burke said police found the 36-year-old Puyallup man Wednesday afternoon in the median of SR 167 at Meridian.

The fire started to spread and Puyallup Police were forced to close the northbound ramp on the highway.

No further details have been released, but the suspect was taken to jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.