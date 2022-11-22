WSP activates Silver Alert for missing Pacific County man

article

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a Pacific County man who is considered at-risk.

According to the WSP, 78-year-old Robert K. Knieriem was initially reported missing by the South Bend Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 19. Authorities say he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. in the Adna, Washington area.

The WSP believes he might be traveling in and around the South Bend, Chehalis areas.

Authorities describe him as being 6’1", weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He drives a black 2001 Nissan Pathfinder with Washington plates: 107XYM.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: WSP seeks help finding missing West Seattle man with Alzheimer's

This is a developing story.