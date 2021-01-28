Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Workers discover body on conveyor belt at recycling plant in Pierce County

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Pierce County
Q13 FOX

Workers discover body on conveyor belt at recycling plant in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after workers discovered a body that came in with recyclables at a plant in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, workers at the recycling plant found a body on the conveyor belt just before noon Thursday.

The employees shut the plant down and called police. Detectives and the medical examiner were called to the scene.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.