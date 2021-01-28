Workers discover body on conveyor belt at recycling plant in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after workers discovered a body that came in with recyclables at a plant in Pierce County.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, workers at the recycling plant found a body on the conveyor belt just before noon Thursday.
The employees shut the plant down and called police. Detectives and the medical examiner were called to the scene.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.