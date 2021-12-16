Woodland Park Zoo’s oldest orangutan dies

Woodland Park Zoo announced that its oldest orangutan, who has been with the zoo since 1974, has died.

Officials said on Wednesday Melati, a female orangutan, died while recovering from surgery.

"Losing our animals is very difficult, they are family to us. Melati lived at Woodland Park Zoo for nearly five decades and was a role model mother to her two offspring who continue to thrive here," said Martin Ramirez, mammal curator at Woodland Park Zoo.

Melati would have turned 50 on Dec. 27.

She leaves behind her 32-year-old son Heran and 40-year-old daughter Belawan, who are both at Woodland Park Zoo.

"Melati will be remembered by her animal keepers as a very laid-back orangutan, and by our guests as an inquisitive individual. She would often look inside purses or bags that were close to the exhibit window and point to items that she wanted to see up close. One of her favorite enrichments was a soapy bucket and sponge, which she would use to ‘scrub’ her floors," said Ramirez.

The median life expectancy for orangutans is 28 years and in zoos, orangutans are now living in to their 40s and 50s, according to the zoo.

