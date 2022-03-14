Woman struck by car in Auburn; driver in custody

article

A woman was critically injured Monday morning after she was hit by a car in Auburn.

The incident happened near the 3300 block of I Street Northeast.

She was treated by firefighters and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Auburn police said the driver of the car was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

