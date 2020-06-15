Live professional sports returns to Washington with horse racing at Emerald Downs
It’s opening week at Emerald Downs in Auburn. As the horse racetrack gets ready for 10 live races on Wednesday afternoon, this marks the official return of live professional sports to the state of Washington under Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Plan.
Auburn native, Sacramento State QB Kevin Thomson signs with UW football
SEATTLE - The Washington Huskies may have found their next starting quarterback.
Unsolved murder of Auburn girl haunts family over 30 years later: 'I wish I did more'
AUBURN, Wash. -- It should have been such an insignificant moment.